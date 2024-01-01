Namibian dollars to Georgian laris today

Convert NAD to GEL at the real exchange rate

1,000 nad
148.21 gel

$1.000 NAD = ₾0.1482 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NAD to GEL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NAD to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.15170.1574
Low0.14740.1440
Average0.14930.1507
Change-1.70%2.27%
View full history

1 NAD to GEL stats

The performance of NAD to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1517 and a 30 day low of 0.1474. This means the 30 day average was 0.1493. The change for NAD to GEL was -1.70.

The performance of NAD to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1574 and a 90 day low of 0.1440. This means the 90 day average was 0.1507. The change for NAD to GEL was 2.27.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Namibian dollars to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

