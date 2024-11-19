Bulgarian levs to Georgian laris today

Convert BGN to GEL at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = ₾1.486 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:16
BGN to GEL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

GEL
1 BGN to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.52531.5599
Low1.46851.4685
Average1.50121.5230
Change-1.70%-3.86%
1 BGN to GEL stats

The performance of BGN to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.5253 and a 30 day low of 1.4685. This means the 30 day average was 1.5012. The change for BGN to GEL was -1.70.

The performance of BGN to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.5599 and a 90 day low of 1.4685. This means the 90 day average was 1.5230. The change for BGN to GEL was -3.86.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Georgian Lari
1 BGN1.48567 GEL
5 BGN7.42835 GEL
10 BGN14.85670 GEL
20 BGN29.71340 GEL
50 BGN74.28350 GEL
100 BGN148.56700 GEL
250 BGN371.41750 GEL
500 BGN742.83500 GEL
1000 BGN1,485.67000 GEL
2000 BGN2,971.34000 GEL
5000 BGN7,428.35000 GEL
10000 BGN14,856.70000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Bulgarian Lev
1 GEL0.67310 BGN
5 GEL3.36548 BGN
10 GEL6.73097 BGN
20 GEL13.46194 BGN
50 GEL33.65485 BGN
100 GEL67.30970 BGN
250 GEL168.27425 BGN
500 GEL336.54850 BGN
1000 GEL673.09700 BGN
2000 GEL1,346.19400 BGN
5000 GEL3,365.48500 BGN
10000 GEL6,730.97000 BGN