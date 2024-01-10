불가리아 레프 → 조지아 라리

실제 환율로 BGN → GEL 변환

1,000 bgn
1,505.48 gel

1.00000 BGN = 1.50548 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:18
불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다.

환율 불가리아 레프 / 조지아 라리
1 BGN1.50548 GEL
5 BGN7.52740 GEL
10 BGN15.05480 GEL
20 BGN30.10960 GEL
50 BGN75.27400 GEL
100 BGN150.54800 GEL
250 BGN376.37000 GEL
500 BGN752.74000 GEL
1000 BGN1505.48000 GEL
2000 BGN3010.96000 GEL
5000 BGN7527.40000 GEL
10000 BGN15054.80000 GEL
환율 조지아 라리 / 불가리아 레프
1 GEL0.66424 BGN
5 GEL3.32120 BGN
10 GEL6.64239 BGN
20 GEL13.28478 BGN
50 GEL33.21195 BGN
100 GEL66.42390 BGN
250 GEL166.05975 BGN
500 GEL332.11950 BGN
1000 GEL664.23900 BGN
2000 GEL1328.47800 BGN
5000 GEL3321.19500 BGN
10000 GEL6642.39000 BGN