중국 위안화 → 조지아 라리

실제 환율로 CNY → GEL 변환

1,000 cny
374.25 gel

1.00000 CNY = 0.37424 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:00
환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 조지아 라리
1 CNY0.37424 GEL
5 CNY1.87122 GEL
10 CNY3.74245 GEL
20 CNY7.48490 GEL
50 CNY18.71225 GEL
100 CNY37.42450 GEL
250 CNY93.56125 GEL
500 CNY187.12250 GEL
1000 CNY374.24500 GEL
2000 CNY748.49000 GEL
5000 CNY1871.22500 GEL
10000 CNY3742.45000 GEL
환율 조지아 라리 / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 GEL2.67204 CNY
5 GEL13.36020 CNY
10 GEL26.72040 CNY
20 GEL53.44080 CNY
50 GEL133.60200 CNY
100 GEL267.20400 CNY
250 GEL668.01000 CNY
500 GEL1336.02000 CNY
1000 GEL2672.04000 CNY
2000 GEL5344.08000 CNY
5000 GEL13360.20000 CNY
10000 GEL26720.40000 CNY