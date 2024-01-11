이스라엘 신 셰켈 → 조지아 라리

실제 환율로 ILS → GEL 변환

1000 ils
716.64 gel

1.00000 ILS = 0.71664 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:52
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86021.0985591.14921.467441.634630.9330318.6371
1 GBP1.1625211.2771105.9641.705951.900311.0846721.6663
1 USD0.910250.783024182.97231.33581.487980.8493516.9652
1 INR0.0109710.009437170.012052210.01609930.01793350.01023650.204468

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

이스라엘 신 셰켈 → 조지아 라리 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 ILS을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 GEL을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 ILS → GEL 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 이스라엘 신 셰켈

ILS → USD

ILS → EUR

ILS → GBP

ILS → INR

ILS → JPY

ILS → RUB

ILS → AUD

ILS → ZAR

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 이스라엘 신 셰켈 / 조지아 라리
1 ILS0.71664 GEL
5 ILS3.58320 GEL
10 ILS7.16640 GEL
20 ILS14.33280 GEL
50 ILS35.83200 GEL
100 ILS71.66400 GEL
250 ILS179.16000 GEL
500 ILS358.32000 GEL
1000 ILS716.64000 GEL
2000 ILS1433.28000 GEL
5000 ILS3583.20000 GEL
10000 ILS7166.40000 GEL
환율 조지아 라리 / 이스라엘 신 셰켈
1 GEL1.39540 ILS
5 GEL6.97700 ILS
10 GEL13.95400 ILS
20 GEL27.90800 ILS
50 GEL69.77000 ILS
100 GEL139.54000 ILS
250 GEL348.85000 ILS
500 GEL697.70000 ILS
1000 GEL1395.40000 ILS
2000 GEL2790.80000 ILS
5000 GEL6977.00000 ILS
10000 GEL13954.00000 ILS