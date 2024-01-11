루마니아 레우 → 조지아 라리

실제 환율로 RON → GEL 변환

1000 ron
590.39 gel

1.00000 RON = 0.59039 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:57
상위 통화

 USDEURCADAUDGBPSGDCHFINR
1 USD10.91211.340851.498690.7845291.33240.8548583.0729
1 EUR1.0963511.470041.643090.860141.460780.93723591.077
1 CAD0.7457960.68025311.117720.5850980.9936980.63754361.9554
1 AUD0.667250.608610.89468210.5234770.8890440.57039955.4304

환율 비교

환율 루마니아 레우 / 조지아 라리
1 RON0.59039 GEL
5 RON2.95195 GEL
10 RON5.90390 GEL
20 RON11.80780 GEL
50 RON29.51950 GEL
100 RON59.03900 GEL
250 RON147.59750 GEL
500 RON295.19500 GEL
1000 RON590.39000 GEL
2000 RON1180.78000 GEL
5000 RON2951.95000 GEL
10000 RON5903.90000 GEL
환율 조지아 라리 / 루마니아 레우
1 GEL1.69380 RON
5 GEL8.46900 RON
10 GEL16.93800 RON
20 GEL33.87600 RON
50 GEL84.69000 RON
100 GEL169.38000 RON
250 GEL423.45000 RON
500 GEL846.90000 RON
1000 GEL1693.80000 RON
2000 GEL3387.60000 RON
5000 GEL8469.00000 RON
10000 GEL16938.00000 RON