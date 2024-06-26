Convert RON to GEL at the real exchange rate

Romanian leus to Georgian laris today

1,000 ron
602.68 gel

L1.000 RON = ₾0.6027 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:02
Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPSGDCHFINR
1 USD10.9351.3661.4970.7891.3560.89683.573
1 EUR1.06911.4611.6010.8441.450.95889.361
1 CAD0.7320.68511.0960.5780.9930.65661.174
1 AUD0.6680.6250.91310.5270.9060.59955.827

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leu

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Georgian Lari
1 RON0.60268 GEL
5 RON3.01340 GEL
10 RON6.02679 GEL
20 RON12.05358 GEL
50 RON30.13395 GEL
100 RON60.26790 GEL
250 RON150.66975 GEL
500 RON301.33950 GEL
1000 RON602.67900 GEL
2000 RON1,205.35800 GEL
5000 RON3,013.39500 GEL
10000 RON6,026.79000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Romanian Leu
1 GEL1.65926 RON
5 GEL8.29630 RON
10 GEL16.59260 RON
20 GEL33.18520 RON
50 GEL82.96300 RON
100 GEL165.92600 RON
250 GEL414.81500 RON
500 GEL829.63000 RON
1000 GEL1,659.26000 RON
2000 GEL3,318.52000 RON
5000 GEL8,296.30000 RON
10000 GEL16,592.60000 RON