Polish zloty to Georgian laris today

Convert PLN to GEL at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = ₾0.6781 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:14
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

PLN to GEL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GEL
1 PLN to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.71670.7167
Low0.67830.6783
Average0.69680.6958
Change-5.37%-1.53%
View full history

1 PLN to GEL stats

The performance of PLN to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7167 and a 30 day low of 0.6783. This means the 30 day average was 0.6968. The change for PLN to GEL was -5.37.

The performance of PLN to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7167 and a 90 day low of 0.6783. This means the 90 day average was 0.6958. The change for PLN to GEL was -1.53.

Track market ratesView PLN to GEL chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9260.77184.0660.8651,379.2310.94123.347
1 EUR1.0810.83290.7960.9351,489.6411.81725.217
1 GBP1.2981.2021109.1051.1231,790.0314.230.302
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0116.4070.130.278

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Georgian Lari
1 PLN0.67811 GEL
5 PLN3.39056 GEL
10 PLN6.78111 GEL
20 PLN13.56222 GEL
50 PLN33.90555 GEL
100 PLN67.81110 GEL
250 PLN169.52775 GEL
500 PLN339.05550 GEL
1000 PLN678.11100 GEL
2000 PLN1,356.22200 GEL
5000 PLN3,390.55500 GEL
10000 PLN6,781.11000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Polish Zloty
1 GEL1.47468 PLN
5 GEL7.37340 PLN
10 GEL14.74680 PLN
20 GEL29.49360 PLN
50 GEL73.73400 PLN
100 GEL147.46800 PLN
250 GEL368.67000 PLN
500 GEL737.34000 PLN
1000 GEL1,474.68000 PLN
2000 GEL2,949.36000 PLN
5000 GEL7,373.40000 PLN
10000 GEL14,746.80000 PLN