Convert GEL to PLN at the real exchange rate

5 Georgian laris to Polish zloty

5 gel
7.03 pln

₾1.000 GEL = zł1.405 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:43
How to convert Georgian laris to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Polish Zloty
1 GEL1.40508 PLN
5 GEL7.02540 PLN
10 GEL14.05080 PLN
20 GEL28.10160 PLN
50 GEL70.25400 PLN
100 GEL140.50800 PLN
250 GEL351.27000 PLN
500 GEL702.54000 PLN
1000 GEL1,405.08000 PLN
2000 GEL2,810.16000 PLN
5000 GEL7,025.40000 PLN
10000 GEL14,050.80000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Georgian Lari
1 PLN0.71170 GEL
5 PLN3.55852 GEL
10 PLN7.11704 GEL
20 PLN14.23408 GEL
50 PLN35.58520 GEL
100 PLN71.17040 GEL
250 PLN177.92600 GEL
500 PLN355.85200 GEL
1000 PLN711.70400 GEL
2000 PLN1,423.40800 GEL
5000 PLN3,558.52000 GEL
10000 PLN7,117.04000 GEL