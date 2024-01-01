Georgian laris to Euros today

Convert GEL to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 gel
327.73 eur

₾1.000 GEL = €0.3277 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07389.5051.4651.6120.95919.21
1 GBP1.18211.268105.7991.7321.9051.13322.707
1 USD0.9320.789183.4541.3661.5030.89417.911
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian lari

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Euro
1 GEL0.32773 EUR
5 GEL1.63867 EUR
10 GEL3.27733 EUR
20 GEL6.55466 EUR
50 GEL16.38665 EUR
100 GEL32.77330 EUR
250 GEL81.93325 EUR
500 GEL163.86650 EUR
1000 GEL327.73300 EUR
2000 GEL655.46600 EUR
5000 GEL1,638.66500 EUR
10000 GEL3,277.33000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Georgian Lari
1 EUR3.05126 GEL
5 EUR15.25630 GEL
10 EUR30.51260 GEL
20 EUR61.02520 GEL
50 EUR152.56300 GEL
100 EUR305.12600 GEL
250 EUR762.81500 GEL
500 EUR1,525.63000 GEL
1000 EUR3,051.26000 GEL
2000 EUR6,102.52000 GEL
5000 EUR15,256.30000 GEL
10000 EUR30,512.60000 GEL