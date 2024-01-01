2,000 Georgian laris to Euros

Convert GEL to EUR at the real exchange rate

2,000 gel
655.37 eur

₾1.000 GEL = €0.3277 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:09
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07389.5171.4651.6120.95919.219
1 GBP1.18211.268105.8071.7321.9051.13322.716
1 USD0.9320.789183.4541.3661.5030.89417.917
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Euro
1 GEL0.32769 EUR
5 GEL1.63844 EUR
10 GEL3.27687 EUR
20 GEL6.55374 EUR
50 GEL16.38435 EUR
100 GEL32.76870 EUR
250 GEL81.92175 EUR
500 GEL163.84350 EUR
1000 GEL327.68700 EUR
2000 GEL655.37400 EUR
5000 GEL1,638.43500 EUR
10000 GEL3,276.87000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Georgian Lari
1 EUR3.05169 GEL
5 EUR15.25845 GEL
10 EUR30.51690 GEL
20 EUR61.03380 GEL
50 EUR152.58450 GEL
100 EUR305.16900 GEL
250 EUR762.92250 GEL
500 EUR1,525.84500 GEL
1000 EUR3,051.69000 GEL
2000 EUR6,103.38000 GEL
5000 EUR15,258.45000 GEL
10000 EUR30,516.90000 GEL