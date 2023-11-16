Chinese yuan rmb to Georgian laris today

Convert CNY to GEL at the real exchange rate

1000 cny
372.51 gel

1.00000 CNY = 0.37251 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:10
1 EUR10.87411.086490.39841.494721.677190.964618.7185
1 GBP1.1440311.24285103.4161.709981.918721.1035421.4141
1 USD0.920450.804602183.20911.375851.543810.8878517.2298
1 INR0.01106210.009669640.012017910.01653490.01855330.01067010.207066

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Georgian Lari
1 CNY0.37251 GEL
5 CNY1.86253 GEL
10 CNY3.72506 GEL
20 CNY7.45012 GEL
50 CNY18.62530 GEL
100 CNY37.25060 GEL
250 CNY93.12650 GEL
500 CNY186.25300 GEL
1000 CNY372.50600 GEL
2000 CNY745.01200 GEL
5000 CNY1862.53000 GEL
10000 CNY3725.06000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 GEL2.68452 CNY
5 GEL13.42260 CNY
10 GEL26.84520 CNY
20 GEL53.69040 CNY
50 GEL134.22600 CNY
100 GEL268.45200 CNY
250 GEL671.13000 CNY
500 GEL1342.26000 CNY
1000 GEL2684.52000 CNY
2000 GEL5369.04000 CNY
5000 GEL13422.60000 CNY
10000 GEL26845.20000 CNY