Chinese yuan rmb to Georgian laris today

Convert CNY to GEL at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
377.99 gel

¥1.000 CNY = ₾0.3780 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CNY to GEL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.38040.3957
Low0.37080.3697
Average0.37480.3810
Change-0.64%2.21%
1 CNY to GEL stats

The performance of CNY to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3804 and a 30 day low of 0.3708. This means the 30 day average was 0.3748. The change for CNY to GEL was -0.64.

The performance of CNY to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3957 and a 90 day low of 0.3697. This means the 90 day average was 0.3810. The change for CNY to GEL was 2.21.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Georgian Lari
1 CNY0.37799 GEL
5 CNY1.88997 GEL
10 CNY3.77993 GEL
20 CNY7.55986 GEL
50 CNY18.89965 GEL
100 CNY37.79930 GEL
250 CNY94.49825 GEL
500 CNY188.99650 GEL
1000 CNY377.99300 GEL
2000 CNY755.98600 GEL
5000 CNY1,889.96500 GEL
10000 CNY3,779.93000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 GEL2.64555 CNY
5 GEL13.22775 CNY
10 GEL26.45550 CNY
20 GEL52.91100 CNY
50 GEL132.27750 CNY
100 GEL264.55500 CNY
250 GEL661.38750 CNY
500 GEL1,322.77500 CNY
1000 GEL2,645.55000 CNY
2000 GEL5,291.10000 CNY
5000 GEL13,227.75000 CNY
10000 GEL26,455.50000 CNY