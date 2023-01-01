1 thousand Georgian laris to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert GEL to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 gel
2,724.51 cny

1.00000 GEL = 2.72451 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:39 UTC
GEL to CNY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 CNY
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866851.0478587.16761.432991.646660.9622518.5234
1GBP1.153611.2088100.5571.653091.899581.1100521.3686
1USD0.954350.827267183.18711.367551.571460.918217.6775
1INR0.01147220.009944650.012021110.01643940.01889070.01103780.212503

How to convert Georgian laris to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 GEL2.72451 CNY
5 GEL13.62255 CNY
10 GEL27.24510 CNY
20 GEL54.49020 CNY
50 GEL136.22550 CNY
100 GEL272.45100 CNY
250 GEL681.12750 CNY
500 GEL1362.25500 CNY
1000 GEL2724.51000 CNY
2000 GEL5449.02000 CNY
5000 GEL13622.55000 CNY
10000 GEL27245.10000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Georgian Lari
1 CNY0.36704 GEL
5 CNY1.83519 GEL
10 CNY3.67038 GEL
20 CNY7.34076 GEL
50 CNY18.35190 GEL
100 CNY36.70380 GEL
250 CNY91.75950 GEL
500 CNY183.51900 GEL
1000 CNY367.03800 GEL
2000 CNY734.07600 GEL
5000 CNY1835.19000 GEL
10000 CNY3670.38000 GEL