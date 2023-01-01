50 Georgian laris to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert GEL to CNY at the real exchange rate

50 gel
136.23 cny

1.00000 GEL = 2.72453 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:40 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

GEL to CNY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 CNY
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.047987.17181.43291.646740.9622518.5259
1GBP1.1535411.2088100.5571.652911.899581.1099921.3705
1USD0.95430.827267183.18711.36741.571460.9182517.6791
1INR0.01147160.009944650.012021110.01643760.01889070.01103840.212522

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 GEL2.72453 CNY
5 GEL13.62265 CNY
10 GEL27.24530 CNY
20 GEL54.49060 CNY
50 GEL136.22650 CNY
100 GEL272.45300 CNY
250 GEL681.13250 CNY
500 GEL1362.26500 CNY
1000 GEL2724.53000 CNY
2000 GEL5449.06000 CNY
5000 GEL13622.65000 CNY
10000 GEL27245.30000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Georgian Lari
1 CNY0.36704 GEL
5 CNY1.83518 GEL
10 CNY3.67036 GEL
20 CNY7.34072 GEL
50 CNY18.35180 GEL
100 CNY36.70360 GEL
250 CNY91.75900 GEL
500 CNY183.51800 GEL
1000 CNY367.03600 GEL
2000 CNY734.07200 GEL
5000 CNY1835.18000 GEL
10000 CNY3670.36000 GEL