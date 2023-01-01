50 Georgian laris to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert GEL to CNY at the real exchange rate

50 gel
131.87 cny

1.00000 GEL = 2.63745 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:34
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 GEL2.63745 CNY
5 GEL13.18725 CNY
10 GEL26.37450 CNY
20 GEL52.74900 CNY
50 GEL131.87250 CNY
100 GEL263.74500 CNY
250 GEL659.36250 CNY
500 GEL1318.72500 CNY
1000 GEL2637.45000 CNY
2000 GEL5274.90000 CNY
5000 GEL13187.25000 CNY
10000 GEL26374.50000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Georgian Lari
1 CNY0.37915 GEL
5 CNY1.89577 GEL
10 CNY3.79153 GEL
20 CNY7.58306 GEL
50 CNY18.95765 GEL
100 CNY37.91530 GEL
250 CNY94.78825 GEL
500 CNY189.57650 GEL
1000 CNY379.15300 GEL
2000 CNY758.30600 GEL
5000 CNY1895.76500 GEL
10000 CNY3791.53000 GEL