1 Chinese yuan rmb to Georgian laris

Convert CNY to GEL at the real exchange rate

1 cny
0.37 gel

1.00000 CNY = 0.36682 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:50
How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Georgian Lari
1 CNY0.36682 GEL
5 CNY1.83410 GEL
10 CNY3.66819 GEL
20 CNY7.33638 GEL
50 CNY18.34095 GEL
100 CNY36.68190 GEL
250 CNY91.70475 GEL
500 CNY183.40950 GEL
1000 CNY366.81900 GEL
2000 CNY733.63800 GEL
5000 CNY1834.09500 GEL
10000 CNY3668.19000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 GEL2.72614 CNY
5 GEL13.63070 CNY
10 GEL27.26140 CNY
20 GEL54.52280 CNY
50 GEL136.30700 CNY
100 GEL272.61400 CNY
250 GEL681.53500 CNY
500 GEL1363.07000 CNY
1000 GEL2726.14000 CNY
2000 GEL5452.28000 CNY
5000 GEL13630.70000 CNY
10000 GEL27261.40000 CNY