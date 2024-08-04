Turkish liras to Georgian laris today

Convert TRY to GEL at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
81.58 gel

TL1.000 TRY = ₾0.08158 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TRY to GEL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08400.0887
Low0.08140.0814
Average0.08240.0847
Change-2.83%-1.71%
1 TRY to GEL stats

The performance of TRY to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0840 and a 30 day low of 0.0814. This means the 30 day average was 0.0824. The change for TRY to GEL was -2.83.

The performance of TRY to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0887 and a 90 day low of 0.0814. This means the 90 day average was 0.0847. The change for TRY to GEL was -1.71.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Georgian Lari
1 TRY0.08158 GEL
5 TRY0.40791 GEL
10 TRY0.81581 GEL
20 TRY1.63162 GEL
50 TRY4.07905 GEL
100 TRY8.15810 GEL
250 TRY20.39525 GEL
500 TRY40.79050 GEL
1000 TRY81.58100 GEL
2000 TRY163.16200 GEL
5000 TRY407.90500 GEL
10000 TRY815.81000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Turkish Lira
1 GEL12.25770 TRY
5 GEL61.28850 TRY
10 GEL122.57700 TRY
20 GEL245.15400 TRY
50 GEL612.88500 TRY
100 GEL1,225.77000 TRY
250 GEL3,064.42500 TRY
500 GEL6,128.85000 TRY
1000 GEL12,257.70000 TRY
2000 GEL24,515.40000 TRY
5000 GEL61,288.50000 TRY
10000 GEL122,577.00000 TRY