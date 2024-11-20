Hungarian forints to Georgian laris today
Convert HUF to GEL at the real exchange rate
HUF to GEL conversion chart
1 HUF = 0.00704 GEL
|1 HUF to GEL
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0074
|0.0077
|Low
|0.0070
|0.0070
|Average
|0.0072
|0.0074
|Change
|-4.00%
|-7.72%
1 HUF to GEL stats
The performance of HUF to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0074 and a 30 day low of 0.0070. This means the 30 day average was 0.0072. The change for HUF to GEL was -4.00.
The performance of HUF to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0077 and a 90 day low of 0.0070. This means the 90 day average was 0.0074. The change for HUF to GEL was -7.72.
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Georgian Lari
|2000 HUF
|14.08480 GEL
|5000 HUF
|35.21200 GEL
|10000 HUF
|70.42400 GEL
|15000 HUF
|105.63600 GEL
|20000 HUF
|140.84800 GEL
|30000 HUF
|211.27200 GEL
|40000 HUF
|281.69600 GEL
|50000 HUF
|352.12000 GEL
|60000 HUF
|422.54400 GEL
|100000 HUF
|704.24000 GEL
|150000 HUF
|1,056.36000 GEL
|200000 HUF
|1,408.48000 GEL
|Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Hungarian Forint
|1 GEL
|141.99700 HUF
|5 GEL
|709.98500 HUF
|10 GEL
|1,419.97000 HUF
|20 GEL
|2,839.94000 HUF
|50 GEL
|7,099.85000 HUF
|100 GEL
|14,199.70000 HUF
|250 GEL
|35,499.25000 HUF
|500 GEL
|70,998.50000 HUF
|1000 GEL
|141,997.00000 HUF
|2000 GEL
|283,994.00000 HUF
|5000 GEL
|709,985.00000 HUF
|10000 GEL
|1,419,970.00000 HUF