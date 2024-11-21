Swedish kronor to Georgian laris today

Convert SEK to GEL at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = ₾0.2490 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:08
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

SEK to GEL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GEL
1 SEK to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.25940.2707
Low0.24820.2482
Average0.25370.2604
Change-4.02%-6.00%
View full history

1 SEK to GEL stats

The performance of SEK to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2594 and a 30 day low of 0.2482. This means the 30 day average was 0.2537. The change for SEK to GEL was -4.02.

The performance of SEK to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2707 and a 90 day low of 0.2482. This means the 90 day average was 0.2604. The change for SEK to GEL was -6.00.

Track market ratesView SEK to GEL chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9480.7917.07111.05384.4431.3974.11
1 EUR1.05510.8347.45911.65989.0661.4734.335
1 GBP1.2651.19918.94613.983106.8161.7675.199
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56311.9410.1980.581

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish krona

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Georgian Lari
1 SEK0.24897 GEL
5 SEK1.24484 GEL
10 SEK2.48967 GEL
20 SEK4.97934 GEL
50 SEK12.44835 GEL
100 SEK24.89670 GEL
250 SEK62.24175 GEL
500 SEK124.48350 GEL
1000 SEK248.96700 GEL
2000 SEK497.93400 GEL
5000 SEK1,244.83500 GEL
10000 SEK2,489.67000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Swedish Krona
1 GEL4.01659 SEK
5 GEL20.08295 SEK
10 GEL40.16590 SEK
20 GEL80.33180 SEK
50 GEL200.82950 SEK
100 GEL401.65900 SEK
250 GEL1,004.14750 SEK
500 GEL2,008.29500 SEK
1000 GEL4,016.59000 SEK
2000 GEL8,033.18000 SEK
5000 GEL20,082.95000 SEK
10000 GEL40,165.90000 SEK