Japanese yen to Georgian laris today

Convert JPY to GEL at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
184.95 gel

¥1.000 JPY = ₾0.01849 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JPY to GEL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JPY to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01850.0185
Low0.01700.0170
Average0.01740.0176
Change8.52%6.52%
1 JPY to GEL stats

The performance of JPY to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0185 and a 30 day low of 0.0170. This means the 30 day average was 0.0174. The change for JPY to GEL was 8.52.

The performance of JPY to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0185 and a 90 day low of 0.0170. This means the 90 day average was 0.0176. The change for JPY to GEL was 6.52.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7810.9171.5361.3870.8587.1691.327
1 GBP1.28111.1741.9671.7761.0999.181.699
1 EUR1.0910.85211.6761.5140.9367.8221.447
1 AUD0.6510.5090.59710.9030.5594.6680.864

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Georgian Lari
100 JPY1.84945 GEL
1000 JPY18.49450 GEL
1500 JPY27.74175 GEL
2000 JPY36.98900 GEL
3000 JPY55.48350 GEL
5000 JPY92.47250 GEL
5400 JPY99.87030 GEL
10000 JPY184.94500 GEL
15000 JPY277.41750 GEL
20000 JPY369.89000 GEL
25000 JPY462.36250 GEL
30000 JPY554.83500 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Japanese Yen
1 GEL54.07010 JPY
5 GEL270.35050 JPY
10 GEL540.70100 JPY
20 GEL1,081.40200 JPY
50 GEL2,703.50500 JPY
100 GEL5,407.01000 JPY
250 GEL13,517.52500 JPY
500 GEL27,035.05000 JPY
1000 GEL54,070.10000 JPY
2000 GEL108,140.20000 JPY
5000 GEL270,350.50000 JPY
10000 GEL540,701.00000 JPY