일본 엔 → 조지아 라리

실제 환율로 JPY → GEL 변환

10,000 jpy
184.49 gel

1.00000 JPY = 0.01845 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:22
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

상위 통화

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7835460.910951.489091.336750.850357.161351.32945
1 GBP1.2762511.162681.900451.706031.085259.139671.69671
1 EUR1.097750.8600811.634651.467420.9334057.861371.4594
1 AUD0.671550.526190.61175110.8976940.5710534.80920.892792

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

일본 엔 → 조지아 라리 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 JPY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 GEL을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 JPY → GEL 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 일본 엔

JPY → USD

JPY → GBP

JPY → EUR

JPY → AUD

JPY → CAD

JPY → CHF

JPY → CNY

JPY → SGD

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 일본 엔 / 조지아 라리
100 JPY1.84493 GEL
1000 JPY18.44930 GEL
1500 JPY27.67395 GEL
2000 JPY36.89860 GEL
3000 JPY55.34790 GEL
5000 JPY92.24650 GEL
5400 JPY99.62622 GEL
10000 JPY184.49300 GEL
15000 JPY276.73950 GEL
20000 JPY368.98600 GEL
25000 JPY461.23250 GEL
30000 JPY553.47900 GEL
환율 조지아 라리 / 일본 엔
1 GEL54.20260 JPY
5 GEL271.01300 JPY
10 GEL542.02600 JPY
20 GEL1084.05200 JPY
50 GEL2710.13000 JPY
100 GEL5420.26000 JPY
250 GEL13550.65000 JPY
500 GEL27101.30000 JPY
1000 GEL54202.60000 JPY
2000 GEL108405.20000 JPY
5000 GEL271013.00000 JPY
10000 GEL542026.00000 JPY