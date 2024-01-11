노르웨이 크로네 → 조지아 라리

실제 환율로 NOK → GEL 변환

1000 nok
258.97 gel

1.00000 NOK = 0.25897 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:54
불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.

환율 비교

노르웨이 크로네 → 조지아 라리 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NOK을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 GEL을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NOK → GEL 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 노르웨이 크로네 / 조지아 라리
1 NOK0.25897 GEL
5 NOK1.29487 GEL
10 NOK2.58973 GEL
20 NOK5.17946 GEL
50 NOK12.94865 GEL
100 NOK25.89730 GEL
250 NOK64.74325 GEL
500 NOK129.48650 GEL
1000 NOK258.97300 GEL
2000 NOK517.94600 GEL
5000 NOK1294.86500 GEL
10000 NOK2589.73000 GEL
환율 조지아 라리 / 노르웨이 크로네
1 GEL3.86140 NOK
5 GEL19.30700 NOK
10 GEL38.61400 NOK
20 GEL77.22800 NOK
50 GEL193.07000 NOK
100 GEL386.14000 NOK
250 GEL965.35000 NOK
500 GEL1930.70000 NOK
1000 GEL3861.40000 NOK
2000 GEL7722.80000 NOK
5000 GEL19307.00000 NOK
10000 GEL38614.00000 NOK