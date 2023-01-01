1 Georgian lari to Japanese yen

Convert GEL to JPY at the real exchange rate

1 gel
56 jpy

1.00000 GEL = 55.90280 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:24 UTC
GEL to JPY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 JPY
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866851.0478587.16761.432931.64640.9621518.5221
1GBP1.153611.2088100.5571.653031.899291.1099421.3671
1USD0.954350.827267183.18711.36751.571220.918217.6763
1INR0.01147220.009944650.012021110.01643880.01888770.01103780.212488

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Japanese Yen
1 GEL55.90280 JPY
5 GEL279.51400 JPY
10 GEL559.02800 JPY
20 GEL1118.05600 JPY
50 GEL2795.14000 JPY
100 GEL5590.28000 JPY
250 GEL13975.70000 JPY
500 GEL27951.40000 JPY
1000 GEL55902.80000 JPY
2000 GEL111805.60000 JPY
5000 GEL279514.00000 JPY
10000 GEL559028.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Georgian Lari
100 JPY1.78882 GEL
1000 JPY17.88820 GEL
1500 JPY26.83230 GEL
2000 JPY35.77640 GEL
3000 JPY53.66460 GEL
5000 JPY89.44100 GEL
5400 JPY96.59628 GEL
10000 JPY178.88200 GEL
15000 JPY268.32300 GEL
20000 JPY357.76400 GEL
25000 JPY447.20500 GEL
30000 JPY536.64600 GEL