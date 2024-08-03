Euros to Georgian laris today

Convert EUR to GEL at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
2,956.75 gel

€1.000 EUR = ₾2.957 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

EUR to GEL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 EUR to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.98913.0977
Low2.92272.8759
Average2.95412.9863
Change-1.08%2.66%
View full history

1 EUR to GEL stats

The performance of EUR to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.9891 and a 30 day low of 2.9227. This means the 30 day average was 2.9541. The change for EUR to GEL was -1.08.

The performance of EUR to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.0977 and a 90 day low of 2.8759. This means the 90 day average was 2.9863. The change for EUR to GEL was 2.66.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7810.8581.38783.8011.536146.533.933
1 GBP1.28111.0991.776107.3071.967187.6325.036
1 CHF1.1660.9111.61797.6811.79170.8014.584
1 CAD0.7210.5630.618160.4081.107105.6262.835

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euro

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Georgian Lari
1 EUR2.95675 GEL
5 EUR14.78375 GEL
10 EUR29.56750 GEL
20 EUR59.13500 GEL
50 EUR147.83750 GEL
100 EUR295.67500 GEL
250 EUR739.18750 GEL
500 EUR1,478.37500 GEL
1000 EUR2,956.75000 GEL
2000 EUR5,913.50000 GEL
5000 EUR14,783.75000 GEL
10000 EUR29,567.50000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Euro
1 GEL0.33821 EUR
5 GEL1.69105 EUR
10 GEL3.38210 EUR
20 GEL6.76420 EUR
50 GEL16.91050 EUR
100 GEL33.82100 EUR
250 GEL84.55250 EUR
500 GEL169.10500 EUR
1000 GEL338.21000 EUR
2000 GEL676.42000 EUR
5000 GEL1,691.05000 EUR
10000 GEL3,382.10000 EUR