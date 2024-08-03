Euro to Georgian laris exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Georgian laris is currently 2.957 today, reflecting a 1.047% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a 0.432% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Georgian laris has fluctuated between a high of 2.959 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 2.919 on 01-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.619% increase in value.