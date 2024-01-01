اليورو إلى لاري جورجيا Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the اليورو إلى لاري جورجيا history summary. This is the اليورو (EUR) إلى لاري جورجيا (GEL) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of EUR and GEL historical data from 23-06-2019 to 23-06-2024.

1,000 eur
3,003.40 gel

€1.000 EUR = ₾3.003 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at ٢٣ يونيو ٢٠٢٤
اليورو إلى لاري جورجيا exchange rate history

The exchange rate for اليورو إلى لاري جورجيا is currently ٣٫٠٠٣ today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of اليورو has remained relatively stable, with a -2.227% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of اليورو إلى لاري جورجيا has fluctuated between a high of ٣٫٠٧٧ on 18-06-2024 and a low of ٢٫٩٨٤ on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a -0.413% decrease in value.

Top currencies on ٢٣ يونيو ٢٠٢٤

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7910.8941.36983.5671.506159.8054.045
1 GBP1.26411.1311.731105.6581.904202.0495.115
1 CHF1.1180.88411.53193.4541.684178.7134.524
1 CAD0.730.5780.653161.0311.1116.712.954

