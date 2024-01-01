اليورو إلى لاري جورجيا exchange rate history

The exchange rate for اليورو إلى لاري جورجيا is currently ٣٫٠٠٣ today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of اليورو has remained relatively stable, with a -2.227% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of اليورو إلى لاري جورجيا has fluctuated between a high of ٣٫٠٧٧ on 18-06-2024 and a low of ٢٫٩٨٤ on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a -0.413% decrease in value.