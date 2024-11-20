Brazilian reais to Georgian laris today

Convert BRL to GEL at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = ₾0.4759 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:35
BRL to GEL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

GEL
1 BRL to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.48190.5032
Low0.46420.4642
Average0.47490.4841
Change-0.57%-1.50%
1 BRL to GEL stats

The performance of BRL to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4819 and a 30 day low of 0.4642. This means the 30 day average was 0.4749. The change for BRL to GEL was -0.57.

The performance of BRL to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5032 and a 90 day low of 0.4642. This means the 90 day average was 0.4841. The change for BRL to GEL was -1.50.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Georgian Lari
1 BRL0.47587 GEL
5 BRL2.37936 GEL
10 BRL4.75871 GEL
20 BRL9.51742 GEL
50 BRL23.79355 GEL
100 BRL47.58710 GEL
250 BRL118.96775 GEL
500 BRL237.93550 GEL
1000 BRL475.87100 GEL
2000 BRL951.74200 GEL
5000 BRL2,379.35500 GEL
10000 BRL4,758.71000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Brazilian Real
1 GEL2.10141 BRL
5 GEL10.50705 BRL
10 GEL21.01410 BRL
20 GEL42.02820 BRL
50 GEL105.07050 BRL
100 GEL210.14100 BRL
250 GEL525.35250 BRL
500 GEL1,050.70500 BRL
1000 GEL2,101.41000 BRL
2000 GEL4,202.82000 BRL
5000 GEL10,507.05000 BRL
10000 GEL21,014.10000 BRL