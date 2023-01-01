250 Georgian laris to Brazilian reais

Convert GEL to BRL at the real exchange rate

250 gel
471.81 brl

1.00000 GEL = 1.88725 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:28 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

GEL to BRL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 BRL
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.8671.0480587.18421.433421.646970.962318.5216
1GBP1.153411.20885100.5611.653341.899661.1099221.3633
1USD0.954150.827232183.18711.36771.571460.9181517.6724
1INR0.011470.009944240.012021110.01644130.01889070.01103720.212442

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Brazilian Real
1 GEL1.88725 BRL
5 GEL9.43625 BRL
10 GEL18.87250 BRL
20 GEL37.74500 BRL
50 GEL94.36250 BRL
100 GEL188.72500 BRL
250 GEL471.81250 BRL
500 GEL943.62500 BRL
1000 GEL1887.25000 BRL
2000 GEL3774.50000 BRL
5000 GEL9436.25000 BRL
10000 GEL18872.50000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Georgian Lari
1 BRL0.52987 GEL
5 BRL2.64935 GEL
10 BRL5.29871 GEL
20 BRL10.59742 GEL
50 BRL26.49355 GEL
100 BRL52.98710 GEL
250 BRL132.46775 GEL
500 BRL264.93550 GEL
1000 BRL529.87100 GEL
2000 BRL1059.74200 GEL
5000 BRL2649.35500 GEL
10000 BRL5298.71000 GEL