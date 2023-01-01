500 Georgian laris to Brazilian reais

Convert GEL to BRL at the real exchange rate

500 gel
943.67 brl

1.00000 GEL = 1.88734 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:29 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

GEL to BRL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 BRL
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.04887.18011.43331.646760.962318.5205
1GBP1.1535411.2089100.5651.653351.899591.1100521.3639
1USD0.95420.827198183.18711.367651.571340.918217.6722
1INR0.01147050.009943830.012021110.01644070.01888920.01103780.212439

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Brazilian Real
1 GEL1.88734 BRL
5 GEL9.43670 BRL
10 GEL18.87340 BRL
20 GEL37.74680 BRL
50 GEL94.36700 BRL
100 GEL188.73400 BRL
250 GEL471.83500 BRL
500 GEL943.67000 BRL
1000 GEL1887.34000 BRL
2000 GEL3774.68000 BRL
5000 GEL9436.70000 BRL
10000 GEL18873.40000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Georgian Lari
1 BRL0.52985 GEL
5 BRL2.64924 GEL
10 BRL5.29847 GEL
20 BRL10.59694 GEL
50 BRL26.49235 GEL
100 BRL52.98470 GEL
250 BRL132.46175 GEL
500 BRL264.92350 GEL
1000 BRL529.84700 GEL
2000 BRL1059.69400 GEL
5000 BRL2649.23500 GEL
10000 BRL5298.47000 GEL