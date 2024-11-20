Hong Kong dollars to Georgian laris today

Convert HKD to GEL at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = ₾0.3528 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:55
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

HKD to GEL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GEL
1 HKD to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.35390.3539
Low0.35010.3447
Average0.35140.3494
Change0.74%1.82%
View full history

1 HKD to GEL stats

The performance of HKD to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3539 and a 30 day low of 0.3501. This means the 30 day average was 0.3514. The change for HKD to GEL was 0.74.

The performance of HKD to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3539 and a 90 day low of 0.3447. This means the 90 day average was 0.3494. The change for HKD to GEL was 1.82.

Track market ratesView HKD to GEL chart

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.2410.7871.341.5330.9451.39684.386
1 CNY0.13810.1090.1850.2120.1310.19311.654
1 GBP1.279.19811.7021.9481.21.774107.2
1 SGD0.7465.4050.58811.1440.7051.04262.987

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Georgian Lari
100 HKD35.28240 GEL
200 HKD70.56480 GEL
300 HKD105.84720 GEL
500 HKD176.41200 GEL
1000 HKD352.82400 GEL
2000 HKD705.64800 GEL
2500 HKD882.06000 GEL
3000 HKD1,058.47200 GEL
4000 HKD1,411.29600 GEL
5000 HKD1,764.12000 GEL
10000 HKD3,528.24000 GEL
20000 HKD7,056.48000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Hong Kong Dollar
1 GEL2.83427 HKD
5 GEL14.17135 HKD
10 GEL28.34270 HKD
20 GEL56.68540 HKD
50 GEL141.71350 HKD
100 GEL283.42700 HKD
250 GEL708.56750 HKD
500 GEL1,417.13500 HKD
1000 GEL2,834.27000 HKD
2000 GEL5,668.54000 HKD
5000 GEL14,171.35000 HKD
10000 GEL28,342.70000 HKD