Swedish kronor to Georgian laris today

Convert SEK to GEL at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
261.00 gel

kr1.000 SEK = ₾0.2610 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:45
SEK to GEL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

GEL
1 SEK to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.26610.2759
Low0.25560.2505
Average0.26010.2614
Change2.01%-3.25%
1 SEK to GEL stats

The performance of SEK to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2661 and a 30 day low of 0.2556. This means the 30 day average was 0.2601. The change for SEK to GEL was 2.01.

The performance of SEK to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2759 and a 90 day low of 0.2505. This means the 90 day average was 0.2614. The change for SEK to GEL was -3.25.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75310.68883.9481.3553.875
1 EUR1.10510.8427.4611.80792.7331.4964.281
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85514.015110.0771.7765.081
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.4310.2010.574

How to convert Swedish kronor to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Georgian Lari
1 SEK0.26100 GEL
5 SEK1.30499 GEL
10 SEK2.60998 GEL
20 SEK5.21996 GEL
50 SEK13.04990 GEL
100 SEK26.09980 GEL
250 SEK65.24950 GEL
500 SEK130.49900 GEL
1000 SEK260.99800 GEL
2000 SEK521.99600 GEL
5000 SEK1,304.99000 GEL
10000 SEK2,609.98000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Swedish Krona
1 GEL3.83144 SEK
5 GEL19.15720 SEK
10 GEL38.31440 SEK
20 GEL76.62880 SEK
50 GEL191.57200 SEK
100 GEL383.14400 SEK
250 GEL957.86000 SEK
500 GEL1,915.72000 SEK
1000 GEL3,831.44000 SEK
2000 GEL7,662.88000 SEK
5000 GEL19,157.20000 SEK
10000 GEL38,314.40000 SEK