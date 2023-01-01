5 Georgian laris to Swedish kronor

Convert GEL to SEK at the real exchange rate

5 gel
20.63 sek

1.00000 GEL = 4.12566 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:26 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

GEL to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 SEK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86711.048387.2051.433551.646980.9618518.524
1GBP1.1532711.20895100.5691.653241.899371.1092721.3628
1USD0.95390.827164183.18711.36751.571090.9175517.6705
1INR0.01146720.009943420.012021110.01643880.01888620.011030.212419

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Swedish Krona
1 GEL4.12566 SEK
5 GEL20.62830 SEK
10 GEL41.25660 SEK
20 GEL82.51320 SEK
50 GEL206.28300 SEK
100 GEL412.56600 SEK
250 GEL1031.41500 SEK
500 GEL2062.83000 SEK
1000 GEL4125.66000 SEK
2000 GEL8251.32000 SEK
5000 GEL20628.30000 SEK
10000 GEL41256.60000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Georgian Lari
1 SEK0.24238 GEL
5 SEK1.21192 GEL
10 SEK2.42385 GEL
20 SEK4.84770 GEL
50 SEK12.11925 GEL
100 SEK24.23850 GEL
250 SEK60.59625 GEL
500 SEK121.19250 GEL
1000 SEK242.38500 GEL
2000 SEK484.77000 GEL
5000 SEK1211.92500 GEL
10000 SEK2423.85000 GEL