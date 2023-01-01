1 thousand Georgian laris to Turkish liras

Convert GEL to TRY at the real exchange rate

1000 gel
10250.20 try

1.00000 GEL = 10.25020 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:41 UTC
GEL to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 TRY
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.048187.18841.433071.646920.9620518.5163
1GBP1.1535411.20905100.5771.653131.899831.1097621.3597
1USD0.95410.827096183.18711.36731.571340.917917.6665
1INR0.01146940.00994260.012021110.01643640.01888920.01103420.212371

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Turkish Lira
1 GEL10.25020 TRY
5 GEL51.25100 TRY
10 GEL102.50200 TRY
20 GEL205.00400 TRY
50 GEL512.51000 TRY
100 GEL1025.02000 TRY
250 GEL2562.55000 TRY
500 GEL5125.10000 TRY
1000 GEL10250.20000 TRY
2000 GEL20500.40000 TRY
5000 GEL51251.00000 TRY
10000 GEL102502.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Georgian Lari
1 TRY0.09756 GEL
5 TRY0.48780 GEL
10 TRY0.97559 GEL
20 TRY1.95118 GEL
50 TRY4.87796 GEL
100 TRY9.75591 GEL
250 TRY24.38978 GEL
500 TRY48.77955 GEL
1000 TRY97.55910 GEL
2000 TRY195.11820 GEL
5000 TRY487.79550 GEL
10000 TRY975.59100 GEL