Swiss francs to Georgian laris today

Convert CHF to GEL at the real exchange rate

1000 chf
3043.96 gel

1.00000 CHF = 3.04396 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:12
1 EUR10.875051.088590.6021.497291.677840.964618.7788
1 GBP1.1427911.244103.5451.711181.917531.1023421.4615
1 USD0.91870.803859183.23561.375551.541430.886317.252
1 INR0.01103730.009657630.012014110.0165260.01851880.01064810.207267

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Georgian Lari
1 CHF3.04396 GEL
5 CHF15.21980 GEL
10 CHF30.43960 GEL
20 CHF60.87920 GEL
50 CHF152.19800 GEL
100 CHF304.39600 GEL
250 CHF760.99000 GEL
500 CHF1521.98000 GEL
1000 CHF3043.96000 GEL
2000 CHF6087.92000 GEL
5000 CHF15219.80000 GEL
10000 CHF30439.60000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Swiss Franc
1 GEL0.32852 CHF
5 GEL1.64260 CHF
10 GEL3.28520 CHF
20 GEL6.57040 CHF
50 GEL16.42600 CHF
100 GEL32.85200 CHF
250 GEL82.13000 CHF
500 GEL164.26000 CHF
1000 GEL328.52000 CHF
2000 GEL657.04000 CHF
5000 GEL1642.60000 CHF
10000 GEL3285.20000 CHF