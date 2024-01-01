Convert GEL to CHF at the real exchange rate

20 Georgian laris to Swiss francs

20 gel
6.28 chf

₾1.000 GEL = SFr.0.3142 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:50
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07289.5091.4651.6130.95919.207
1 GBP1.18211.267105.7881.7321.9061.13322.7
1 USD0.9330.789183.4661.3671.5040.89417.91
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Swiss Franc
1 GEL0.31422 CHF
5 GEL1.57109 CHF
10 GEL3.14218 CHF
20 GEL6.28436 CHF
50 GEL15.71090 CHF
100 GEL31.42180 CHF
250 GEL78.55450 CHF
500 GEL157.10900 CHF
1000 GEL314.21800 CHF
2000 GEL628.43600 CHF
5000 GEL1,571.09000 CHF
10000 GEL3,142.18000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Georgian Lari
1 CHF3.18250 GEL
5 CHF15.91250 GEL
10 CHF31.82500 GEL
20 CHF63.65000 GEL
50 CHF159.12500 GEL
100 CHF318.25000 GEL
250 CHF795.62500 GEL
500 CHF1,591.25000 GEL
1000 CHF3,182.50000 GEL
2000 CHF6,365.00000 GEL
5000 CHF15,912.50000 GEL
10000 CHF31,825.00000 GEL