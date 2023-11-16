Canadian dollars to Georgian laris today

1.00000 CAD = 1.96449 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:57
1 EUR10.87481.087590.52261.493521.674490.964618.7822
1 GBP1.1431211.2432103.4831.707351.914241.1026521.4713
1 USD0.919550.804376183.23921.373351.539760.8873517.271
1 INR0.0110470.009663430.012013610.01649880.01849810.01066020.207486

Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Georgian Lari
1 CAD1.96449 GEL
5 CAD9.82245 GEL
10 CAD19.64490 GEL
20 CAD39.28980 GEL
50 CAD98.22450 GEL
100 CAD196.44900 GEL
250 CAD491.12250 GEL
500 CAD982.24500 GEL
1000 CAD1964.49000 GEL
2000 CAD3928.98000 GEL
5000 CAD9822.45000 GEL
10000 CAD19644.90000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Canadian Dollar
1 GEL0.50904 CAD
5 GEL2.54519 CAD
10 GEL5.09038 CAD
20 GEL10.18076 CAD
50 GEL25.45190 CAD
100 GEL50.90380 CAD
250 GEL127.25950 CAD
500 GEL254.51900 CAD
1000 GEL509.03800 CAD
2000 GEL1018.07600 CAD
5000 GEL2545.19000 CAD
10000 GEL5090.38000 CAD