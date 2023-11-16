US dollars to Georgian laris today

Convert USD to GEL at the real exchange rate

1000 usd
2697.97 gel

1.00000 USD = 2.69797 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:52
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87381.085290.3261.493511.678450.963918.7864
1 GBP1.1444311.242103.3771.70931.920971.1031121.5009
1 USD0.92150.805153183.23441.376251.546670.888217.3115
1 INR0.0110710.009673320.012014310.01653460.01858210.01067110.207985

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollar

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Georgian Lari
1 USD2.69797 GEL
5 USD13.48985 GEL
10 USD26.97970 GEL
20 USD53.95940 GEL
50 USD134.89850 GEL
100 USD269.79700 GEL
250 USD674.49250 GEL
500 USD1348.98500 GEL
1000 USD2697.97000 GEL
2000 USD5395.94000 GEL
5000 USD13489.85000 GEL
10000 USD26979.70000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / US Dollar
1 GEL0.37065 USD
5 GEL1.85325 USD
10 GEL3.70649 USD
20 GEL7.41298 USD
50 GEL18.53245 USD
100 GEL37.06490 USD
250 GEL92.66225 USD
500 GEL185.32450 USD
1000 GEL370.64900 USD
2000 GEL741.29800 USD
5000 GEL1853.24500 USD
10000 GEL3706.49000 USD