5000 Chinese yuan rmb to Georgian laris

Convert CNY to GEL at the real exchange rate

5,000 cny
1,859.40 gel

1.00000 CNY = 0.37188 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Georgian Lari
1 CNY0.37188 GEL
5 CNY1.85940 GEL
10 CNY3.71879 GEL
20 CNY7.43758 GEL
50 CNY18.59395 GEL
100 CNY37.18790 GEL
250 CNY92.96975 GEL
500 CNY185.93950 GEL
1000 CNY371.87900 GEL
2000 CNY743.75800 GEL
5000 CNY1859.39500 GEL
10000 CNY3718.79000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 GEL2.68905 CNY
5 GEL13.44525 CNY
10 GEL26.89050 CNY
20 GEL53.78100 CNY
50 GEL134.45250 CNY
100 GEL268.90500 CNY
250 GEL672.26250 CNY
500 GEL1344.52500 CNY
1000 GEL2689.05000 CNY
2000 GEL5378.10000 CNY
5000 GEL13445.25000 CNY
10000 GEL26890.50000 CNY