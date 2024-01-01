Convert GEL to CNY at the real exchange rate

20 Georgian laris to Chinese yuan rmb

20 gel
51.03 cny

₾1.000 GEL = ¥2.552 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:53
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07289.5041.4651.6130.95919.212
1 GBP1.18211.268105.7921.7321.9061.13322.708
1 USD0.9330.789183.4621.3671.5040.89417.915
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 GEL2.55162 CNY
5 GEL12.75810 CNY
10 GEL25.51620 CNY
20 GEL51.03240 CNY
50 GEL127.58100 CNY
100 GEL255.16200 CNY
250 GEL637.90500 CNY
500 GEL1,275.81000 CNY
1000 GEL2,551.62000 CNY
2000 GEL5,103.24000 CNY
5000 GEL12,758.10000 CNY
10000 GEL25,516.20000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Georgian Lari
1 CNY0.39191 GEL
5 CNY1.95954 GEL
10 CNY3.91908 GEL
20 CNY7.83816 GEL
50 CNY19.59540 GEL
100 CNY39.19080 GEL
250 CNY97.97700 GEL
500 CNY195.95400 GEL
1000 CNY391.90800 GEL
2000 CNY783.81600 GEL
5000 CNY1,959.54000 GEL
10000 CNY3,919.08000 GEL