Convert GEL to RON at the real exchange rate

250 Georgian laris to Romanian leus

250 gel
407.34 ron

₾1.000 GEL = L1.629 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:46
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07489.5941.4661.6120.95919.295
1 GBP1.18211.269105.8951.7331.9061.13322.806
1 USD0.9310.788183.4441.3651.5020.89317.971
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Romanian Leu
1 GEL1.62934 RON
5 GEL8.14670 RON
10 GEL16.29340 RON
20 GEL32.58680 RON
50 GEL81.46700 RON
100 GEL162.93400 RON
250 GEL407.33500 RON
500 GEL814.67000 RON
1000 GEL1,629.34000 RON
2000 GEL3,258.68000 RON
5000 GEL8,146.70000 RON
10000 GEL16,293.40000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Georgian Lari
1 RON0.61375 GEL
5 RON3.06873 GEL
10 RON6.13746 GEL
20 RON12.27492 GEL
50 RON30.68730 GEL
100 RON61.37460 GEL
250 RON153.43650 GEL
500 RON306.87300 GEL
1000 RON613.74600 GEL
2000 RON1,227.49200 GEL
5000 RON3,068.73000 GEL
10000 RON6,137.46000 GEL