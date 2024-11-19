Bulgarian lev to Georgian laris exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Georgian laris is currently 1.486 today, reflecting a 0.642% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -0.152% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Georgian laris has fluctuated between a high of 1.490 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 1.468 on 15-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a -0.425% decrease in value.