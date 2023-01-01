250 Georgian laris to Bulgarian levs

250 gel
174.08 bgn

1.00000 GEL = 0.69633 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:22 UTC
GEL to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 BGN
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Bulgarian Lev
1 GEL0.69633 BGN
5 GEL3.48166 BGN
10 GEL6.96332 BGN
20 GEL13.92664 BGN
50 GEL34.81660 BGN
100 GEL69.63320 BGN
250 GEL174.08300 BGN
500 GEL348.16600 BGN
1000 GEL696.33200 BGN
2000 GEL1392.66400 BGN
5000 GEL3481.66000 BGN
10000 GEL6963.32000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Georgian Lari
1 BGN1.43610 GEL
5 BGN7.18050 GEL
10 BGN14.36100 GEL
20 BGN28.72200 GEL
50 BGN71.80500 GEL
100 BGN143.61000 GEL
250 BGN359.02500 GEL
500 BGN718.05000 GEL
1000 BGN1436.10000 GEL
2000 BGN2872.20000 GEL
5000 BGN7180.50000 GEL
10000 BGN14361.00000 GEL