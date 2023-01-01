1 Georgian lari to Namibian dollars

Convert GEL to NAD at the real exchange rate

1 gel
7.16 nad

1.00000 GEL = 7.16394 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:56 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

GEL to NAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 NAD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.047987.17181.432691.646610.96218.523
1GBP1.1535411.20875100.5521.65261.899361.109721.3662
1USD0.95430.827301183.18711.36721.571340.91817.6763
1INR0.01147160.009945060.012021110.01643520.01888920.01103540.212488

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Namibian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian lari

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Namibian Dollar
1 GEL7.16394 NAD
5 GEL35.81970 NAD
10 GEL71.63940 NAD
20 GEL143.27880 NAD
50 GEL358.19700 NAD
100 GEL716.39400 NAD
250 GEL1790.98500 NAD
500 GEL3581.97000 NAD
1000 GEL7163.94000 NAD
2000 GEL14327.88000 NAD
5000 GEL35819.70000 NAD
10000 GEL71639.40000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Georgian Lari
1 NAD0.13959 GEL
5 NAD0.69794 GEL
10 NAD1.39588 GEL
20 NAD2.79176 GEL
50 NAD6.97940 GEL
100 NAD13.95880 GEL
250 NAD34.89700 GEL
500 NAD69.79400 GEL
1000 NAD139.58800 GEL
2000 NAD279.17600 GEL
5000 NAD697.94000 GEL
10000 NAD1395.88000 GEL