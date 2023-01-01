5 Namibian dollars to Georgian laris

Convert NAD to GEL at the real exchange rate

5 nad
0.69 gel

1.00000 NAD = 0.13892 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:46 UTC
NAD to GEL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 NAD → 0 GEL
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86621.05187.47711.440081.661130.964218.9013
1GBP1.1544711.2134100.9941.66261.917811.1131421.8219
1USD0.95150.824131183.23231.37021.580530.917417.9841
1INR0.01143160.009901570.012014610.01646240.01898940.01102220.216071

Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Georgian Lari
1 NAD0.13892 GEL
5 NAD0.69461 GEL
10 NAD1.38923 GEL
20 NAD2.77846 GEL
50 NAD6.94615 GEL
100 NAD13.89230 GEL
250 NAD34.73075 GEL
500 NAD69.46150 GEL
1000 NAD138.92300 GEL
2000 NAD277.84600 GEL
5000 NAD694.61500 GEL
10000 NAD1389.23000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Namibian Dollar
1 GEL7.19824 NAD
5 GEL35.99120 NAD
10 GEL71.98240 NAD
20 GEL143.96480 NAD
50 GEL359.91200 NAD
100 GEL719.82400 NAD
250 GEL1799.56000 NAD
500 GEL3599.12000 NAD
1000 GEL7198.24000 NAD
2000 GEL14396.48000 NAD
5000 GEL35991.20000 NAD
10000 GEL71982.40000 NAD