1 thousand Namibian dollars to Georgian laris

Convert NAD to GEL at the real exchange rate

1,000 nad
138.90 gel

1.00000 NAD = 0.13890 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:45 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

NAD to GEL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 NAD → 0 GEL
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86611.050787.45451.439931.661190.964218.9249
1GBP1.154611.21325100.9841.66271.918181.1132721.8527
1USD0.951750.824232183.23451.370451.581030.917718.0117
1INR0.01143450.009902530.012014210.01646490.01899490.01102550.216397

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Namibian dollars to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Namibian dollars

NAD to USD

NAD to EUR

NAD to GBP

NAD to INR

NAD to JPY

NAD to RUB

NAD to AUD

NAD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Georgian Lari
1 NAD0.13890 GEL
5 NAD0.69451 GEL
10 NAD1.38903 GEL
20 NAD2.77806 GEL
50 NAD6.94515 GEL
100 NAD13.89030 GEL
250 NAD34.72575 GEL
500 NAD69.45150 GEL
1000 NAD138.90300 GEL
2000 NAD277.80600 GEL
5000 NAD694.51500 GEL
10000 NAD1389.03000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Namibian Dollar
1 GEL7.19924 NAD
5 GEL35.99620 NAD
10 GEL71.99240 NAD
20 GEL143.98480 NAD
50 GEL359.96200 NAD
100 GEL719.92400 NAD
250 GEL1799.81000 NAD
500 GEL3599.62000 NAD
1000 GEL7199.24000 NAD
2000 GEL14398.48000 NAD
5000 GEL35996.20000 NAD
10000 GEL71992.40000 NAD