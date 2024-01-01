Namibian dollars to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert NAD to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 nad
392.09 cny

$1.000 NAD = ¥0.3921 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NAD to CNY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NAD to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.40380.4046
Low0.39210.3820
Average0.39840.3954
Change-1.96%0.51%
1 NAD to CNY stats

The performance of NAD to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4038 and a 30 day low of 0.3921. This means the 30 day average was 0.3984. The change for NAD to CNY was -1.96.

The performance of NAD to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4046 and a 90 day low of 0.3820. This means the 90 day average was 0.3954. The change for NAD to CNY was 0.51.

Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 NAD0.39209 CNY
5 NAD1.96044 CNY
10 NAD3.92088 CNY
20 NAD7.84176 CNY
50 NAD19.60440 CNY
100 NAD39.20880 CNY
250 NAD98.02200 CNY
500 NAD196.04400 CNY
1000 NAD392.08800 CNY
2000 NAD784.17600 CNY
5000 NAD1,960.44000 CNY
10000 NAD3,920.88000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Namibian Dollar
1 CNY2.55045 NAD
5 CNY12.75225 NAD
10 CNY25.50450 NAD
20 CNY51.00900 NAD
50 CNY127.52250 NAD
100 CNY255.04500 NAD
250 CNY637.61250 NAD
500 CNY1,275.22500 NAD
1000 CNY2,550.45000 NAD
2000 CNY5,100.90000 NAD
5000 CNY12,752.25000 NAD
10000 CNY25,504.50000 NAD