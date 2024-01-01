Namibian dollars to South Korean wons today

Convert NAD to KRW at the real exchange rate

1,000 nad
74,271 krw

$1.000 NAD = ₩74.27 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

NAD to KRW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NAD to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High76.668877.4404
Low74.270672.0152
Average75.784075.0604
Change-2.03%1.42%
View full history

1 NAD to KRW stats

The performance of NAD to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 76.6688 and a 30 day low of 74.2706. This means the 30 day average was 75.7840. The change for NAD to KRW was -2.03.

The performance of NAD to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 77.4404 and a 90 day low of 72.0152. This means the 90 day average was 75.0604. The change for NAD to KRW was 1.42.

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / South Korean Won
1 NAD74.27060 KRW
5 NAD371.35300 KRW
10 NAD742.70600 KRW
20 NAD1,485.41200 KRW
50 NAD3,713.53000 KRW
100 NAD7,427.06000 KRW
250 NAD18,567.65000 KRW
500 NAD37,135.30000 KRW
1000 NAD74,270.60000 KRW
2000 NAD148,541.20000 KRW
5000 NAD371,353.00000 KRW
10000 NAD742,706.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Namibian Dollar
1 KRW0.01346 NAD
5 KRW0.06732 NAD
10 KRW0.13464 NAD
20 KRW0.26929 NAD
50 KRW0.67322 NAD
100 KRW1.34643 NAD
250 KRW3.36608 NAD
500 KRW6.73215 NAD
1000 KRW13.46430 NAD
2000 KRW26.92860 NAD
5000 KRW67.32150 NAD
10000 KRW134.64300 NAD
20000 KRW269.28600 NAD
30000 KRW403.92900 NAD
40000 KRW538.57200 NAD
50000 KRW673.21500 NAD