Namibian dollars to South Korean wons today
Convert NAD to KRW at the real exchange rate
|1 NAD to KRW
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|76.6688
|77.4404
|Low
|74.2706
|72.0152
|Average
|75.7840
|75.0604
|Change
|-2.03%
|1.42%
1 NAD to KRW stats
The performance of NAD to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 76.6688 and a 30 day low of 74.2706. This means the 30 day average was 75.7840. The change for NAD to KRW was -2.03.
The performance of NAD to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 77.4404 and a 90 day low of 72.0152. This means the 90 day average was 75.0604. The change for NAD to KRW was 1.42.
|Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / South Korean Won
|1 NAD
|74.27060 KRW
|5 NAD
|371.35300 KRW
|10 NAD
|742.70600 KRW
|20 NAD
|1,485.41200 KRW
|50 NAD
|3,713.53000 KRW
|100 NAD
|7,427.06000 KRW
|250 NAD
|18,567.65000 KRW
|500 NAD
|37,135.30000 KRW
|1000 NAD
|74,270.60000 KRW
|2000 NAD
|148,541.20000 KRW
|5000 NAD
|371,353.00000 KRW
|10000 NAD
|742,706.00000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Namibian Dollar
|1 KRW
|0.01346 NAD
|5 KRW
|0.06732 NAD
|10 KRW
|0.13464 NAD
|20 KRW
|0.26929 NAD
|50 KRW
|0.67322 NAD
|100 KRW
|1.34643 NAD
|250 KRW
|3.36608 NAD
|500 KRW
|6.73215 NAD
|1000 KRW
|13.46430 NAD
|2000 KRW
|26.92860 NAD
|5000 KRW
|67.32150 NAD
|10000 KRW
|134.64300 NAD
|20000 KRW
|269.28600 NAD
|30000 KRW
|403.92900 NAD
|40000 KRW
|538.57200 NAD
|50000 KRW
|673.21500 NAD