20 Namibian dollars to South Korean wons

Convert NAD to KRW at the real exchange rate

20 nad
1406 krw

1.00000 NAD = 70.31600 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:4 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

NAD to KRW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 NAD → 0 KRW
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86621.050387.43681.439491.661470.9636518.8524
1GBP1.1544711.21255100.9441.661861.918141.112521.7647
1USD0.95210.824708183.24941.370551.58190.917517.9495
1INR0.01143680.009906480.012012110.01646320.0190020.01102110.215611

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Namibian dollars to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Namibian dollars

NAD to USD

NAD to EUR

NAD to GBP

NAD to INR

NAD to JPY

NAD to RUB

NAD to AUD

NAD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / South Korean Won
1 NAD70.31600 KRW
5 NAD351.58000 KRW
10 NAD703.16000 KRW
20 NAD1406.32000 KRW
50 NAD3515.80000 KRW
100 NAD7031.60000 KRW
250 NAD17579.00000 KRW
500 NAD35158.00000 KRW
1000 NAD70316.00000 KRW
2000 NAD140632.00000 KRW
5000 NAD351580.00000 KRW
10000 NAD703160.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Namibian Dollar
1 KRW0.01422 NAD
5 KRW0.07111 NAD
10 KRW0.14222 NAD
20 KRW0.28443 NAD
50 KRW0.71108 NAD
100 KRW1.42215 NAD
250 KRW3.55537 NAD
500 KRW7.11075 NAD
1000 KRW14.22150 NAD
2000 KRW28.44300 NAD
5000 KRW71.10750 NAD
10000 KRW142.21500 NAD