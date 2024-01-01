Namibian dollars to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert NAD to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 nad
16,501.50 lkr

$1.000 NAD = Sr16.50 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NAD to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NAD to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High16.832716.9940
Low16.414415.9520
Average16.640516.4962
Change-1.42%2.49%
1 NAD to LKR stats

The performance of NAD to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 16.8327 and a 30 day low of 16.4144. This means the 30 day average was 16.6405. The change for NAD to LKR was -1.42.

The performance of NAD to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 16.9940 and a 90 day low of 15.9520. This means the 90 day average was 16.4962. The change for NAD to LKR was 2.49.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 NAD16.50150 LKR
5 NAD82.50750 LKR
10 NAD165.01500 LKR
20 NAD330.03000 LKR
50 NAD825.07500 LKR
100 NAD1,650.15000 LKR
250 NAD4,125.37500 LKR
500 NAD8,250.75000 LKR
1000 NAD16,501.50000 LKR
2000 NAD33,003.00000 LKR
5000 NAD82,507.50000 LKR
10000 NAD165,015.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Namibian Dollar
1 LKR0.06060 NAD
5 LKR0.30300 NAD
10 LKR0.60601 NAD
20 LKR1.21201 NAD
50 LKR3.03003 NAD
100 LKR6.06005 NAD
250 LKR15.15013 NAD
500 LKR30.30025 NAD
1000 LKR60.60050 NAD
2000 LKR121.20100 NAD
5000 LKR303.00250 NAD
10000 LKR606.00500 NAD